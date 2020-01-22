The Arlington County government looks ready to get a major present from the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly.
The state Senate has passed and sent to the House of Delegates a measure that removes the sunset provision on Arlington’s authority to impose a 0.25-percent surcharge on hotel taxes to support tourism promotion.
The vote was a lopsided 31-9, with all Democrats voting in favor and Republicans about equally split.
The measure is patroned by state Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax-Arlington), who now chairs the powerful Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations, which when Republicans controlled the General Assembly had been a graveyard for bills affecting Arlington. This time, the measure sailed through committee with nary a “nay” among members (who are senior enough to know better than to unnecessarily alienate the chairman).
A companion bill, patroned by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington), cleared a House of Delegates subcommittee on a 6-2 vote, with four Democrats joined by two Republicans in the majority. (Two other Republicans voted against, and two Democrats were absent.)
Arlington government leaders long have salivated over the prospect of winning the tax authority in perpetuity, rather than being required to come, hat in hand, to Richmond every two or three years to win the measure’s extension.Under current law, the authority is slated to expire in mid-2021.
The 0.5-percent surcharge atop the 5-percent hotel tax brings in a little more than $1 million a year in revenue, which county officials use to promote Arlington as a leisure and business destination.
Many localities across Virginia have the authority to levy such tourism taxes; Arlington is the only one that has a sunset clause attached to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.