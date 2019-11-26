A misunderstanding between the Vienna town government and Wawa Nov. 21 led to the mistaken removal of three mature silver maples on town property behind the company’s construction site – and plenty of subsequent outrage from neighbors and Town Council members.
Wawa’s tree-removal contractor was taking out 10 trees on the company’s property, located at Nutley Street, N.W., and Maple Avenue, W., when the mistake occurred, said Vienna Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Herman.
“It was an on-site misunderstanding and human error,” she said.
The town’s urban arborist, Alex Shy, “acknowledges that at the preconstruction meeting several weeks ago, he advised Wawa that the trees should come down now or later because of damage to their root system due to construction activities,” said Vienna spokesman Lynne Coan. “The miscommunication and error was in that the site plan was not revised and approved before the trees were removed.”
The silver maples cut down had diameters of 32, 36 and 42 inches, said nearby resident Elizabeth DiFrancisco. The trees likely were at least 100 years old and may have been among those maples after which Maple Avenue was named, she said.
A group of local residents protested at the site Nov. 23. They carried colorful signs, including ones saying “What Would the Lorax Say?”, “Are We a Tree City?”, “Stop Killing Trees” and “Respect the Remaining Green Space.”
“We want the truth,” DiFrancisco said. “The real truth. Not a made-up story or a fall guy.”
Some Vienna Town Council members also expressed concern about the situation.
“Late yesterday afternoon, when contacted by residents, I was not pleased and quickly contacted the town manager to see what happened and what could be done to address this,” Council member Howard Springsteen told the Sun Gazette Nov. 22. “Today, Wawa did indicate this action was not in compliance with the approved site plan and is agreeing to take steps to replace the trees. I am glad the residents in this neighborhood quickly raised the issue.”
Council member Pasha Majdi also was displeased by the incident.
“Our trees. Our property. Our approval. Our mistake,” he wrote in an e-mail to the newspaper. “The [town government] needs to command control of our public right of way and find solutions that work for both the commercial development and the neighbors.”
Wawa has agreed to plant 12 trees in the town’s alley to create a green buffer, Herman said. The trees will be Eastern red cedars and American hollies, which are species native to the area, she said.
“The plan is to get those in the ground within the next two weeks,” Herman said. “We’re hoping to get as close to 6-inch-caliper as possible. The trees likely will be between 3- and 6-inch-caliper.”
The site plan also calls for 27 trees and more than 200 shrubs to be installed on Wawa’s property, Coan said.
Wawa on Sept. 24 kicked off construction for its new convenience store, which will repurpose an existing building at the site to create a “beautiful new food and beverage destination designed to bring the community together,” company officials said in a media release before the event.
Following the tree controversy, Wawa issued a statement saying the company works with a “team of experts and municipal reviewers to support and guide every project.”
“The trees were removed at the direction of a municipal arborist,” said spokesman Lori Bruce. “Please know that we have plans to work with the town to plant additional replacement trees as part of the overall project. It is always our goal to be a good neighbor and we will continue to work with the city, county and our immediate neighbors to serve as more than store, but an enhancement to the community.”
The Wawa project is not being done under the town’s Maple Avenue Commercial (MAC) zoning ordinance, but some residents said the tree incident highlights how the ordinance does not provide for a sufficient buffer between MAC projects and nearby housing.
Confusion about how the errant tree removals occurred “aren’t a good look for the town,” Vienna resident Shelley Ebert wrote in a message to Mayor Laurie DiRocco. “They only serve to [cause] further distrust of current leadership and promote the narrative that any interest our local government may have in the quality of life of residents adjacent to commercial zoning is little more than wishful thinking.”
Ebert concluded, “This is a sad day for the town. Regrettably, even 6-inch-caliper trees will likely regrow faster than trust will be restored.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.