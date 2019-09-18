Trinity Senior Village, an assisted living and memory care community has started construction, according to a news release.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. in Locust Grove, halfway between Fredericksburg and Culpeper at the east corner of Germanna Highway (Route 3) and Somerville Road (Route 711).
Trinity Senior Village is owned and operated by a family of native Virginians.
The family matriarch, Barbara Tomayko, said “We are so happy to be underway and expect to be opening our doors in the Summer of 2020. There is such a great need for this service in our area. We are looking forward to helping seniors receive the best care with our well-educated and caring staff.”
Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony will be the entire Trinity team, the builder, A&K Development Corp., and Pastor Brad Hales from Reformation Lutheran Church.
Trinity Senior Village has been recognized by RALNA (Residential Assisted Living National Association), having been nominated for an award to be presented at the RAL National Convention in Phoenix this October.
Anyone is welcome to attend the groundbreaking ceremony. You can also watch for photos, videos and updates on our website www.TrinitySeniorVillage.com or social media.
For more, contact Kay Close at kclose@trinityseniorvillage.com or 540-779-0779.
