Tysons Chamber installs officer, looks ahead to year of growth

The Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce installed its new board of directors during a Jan. 9 ceremony at the Tower Club in Tysons.
Alex Robbins, a staff member for U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-11th), swore in the new board members.
2020 board members, and the places for which they work, include Adelle Elia (Elia Associates), Alex Levy (1st Stage), Andrew Clark (Persinger Planning), Angela Inzerillo (Impact Business Solutions), Anthony Anikeeff (Williams Mullen), Brenda MacRoberts (ARTSFAIRFAX), Courtney Pierce (Courtney Pierce Insurance Agency LLC), Diana Villareal (Mass Mutual-Capitol Financial Partners), Michelle Walker (Trebla Consulting), Gina Westfall (WeWork), Jeff Brouse (Tower Club), Kara Shelton (CST Group) and Kathy McNeill (Digital Solutions).
Other chamber board members are Ken Fischer (Atigro), Kevin Corey (MVB Bank), Kevin Schafer (Industrious), Maureen Caufield (Cogent Communications), Maurice Springer (Cardinal Insurance), Miriam Tadros (Rees Broome PC), Micah Edmond (Battelle), Mike Batt (Fairfax County Economic Development Authority), Peter Fish (McMahon, Welch & Learned), Richard Luttrell (Apple Federal Credit Union), Timothy Klinkner (Freedom Bank), Tracy Harris (University of Maryland Global Campus/Ventures), Tucker Gladhill (GK Logistics Inc.) and Vicki Warker (Customer Driven Results LLC).
Chamber chairman Tucker Gladhill presided over the breakfast and highlighted some of the business group’s recent accomplishments, including a stronger relationship with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, improved marketing efforts and cyber-security, new monthly webinars and creation of a workforce-enablement committee.
The chamber last year lobbied for pro-business legislation and tax reforms, and investment in economic-development tools and schooling, from early-childhood education up to the college level, Gladhill said. Chamber members also supported greater broadband access, improved research-and-development capabilities, expanded health-care options, better multi-modal transportation options and responsible local development policies, he said.
A key mission for the coming year will be to educate current and potential chamber members about what the organization does for the community, he said.
