Washington-area residents and employees who are enduring the COVID-19 crisis yearn for the social interactions of in-person work, but want safety measures implemented in the workplace and on public transportation.
Those were among the findings of a Tysons Partnership survey released July 30. The survey, titled “Living & Working in a Pandemic,” was conducted in mid-July and garnered 702 responses, about half of which came from people who live or work in Tysons or its environs.
The survey will serve as a “baseline of understanding” that will be used for comparison with another survey the organization will conduct in about six months, Tysons Partnership president and CEO Sol Glasner said in a statement introducing the survey results.
“With the minute-by-minute of news coverage on these topics, our findings are less about blockbuster surprises than a confirmation of the many opportunities for public and private entities to think innovatively, collaborate and consider a wide range of human emotions as they continue evolving their responses to a stubborn public-health crisis,” Glasner wrote.
Seventy-one percent of the survey takers still were working full-time; just 3.5% of respondents reported being laid off or furloughed because of the pandemic-related recession. Of the respondents who identified themselves by race (8% declined to do so), 78% were white and the remaining 14% were Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American or other races.
Some of the survey’s findings:
• 33% of respondents found working from home to be a lonely experience.
• Respondents with children age 18 or younger at home were 16% more likely to have trouble focusing on their work.
• 10% of respondents with children 18 and under at home lacked childcare support and were twice as likely to be comfortable with having their children return to school, compared with those who had childcare support.
“[You] presume that I would return to work – but I can only do that if there are schools and childcare available,” one unidentified survey taker commented. “They are not. Therefore I cannot return to work. If schools aren’t doing their jobs, how can parents?”
• Social interactions were an important reason why survey respondents returned to the workplace. Sixty-six percent said they returned so they could work in-person with their colleagues or teams; 66% did so for the impromptu, face-to-face connections they made at work; and 46% said they returned so they could socialize with co-workers.
• Despite the above-listed cravings, respondents were leery about physical contact with others. Relative to the current situation, about four times more survey takers would be willing to hug a friend they had not seen recently only if a vaccine became available. And forget about handshake deals, as 13% said they likely would not shake a new client’s hand even after a COVID-19 vaccine existed.
• 70% of respondents trusted their employers to provide safe work environments during the crisis, but some still had qualms. Fifty-eight percent feared returning to work before the advent of a vaccine, 49% liked working from home and weren’t eager to return, 35% said they or a family member were at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and 2% said a family member’s work entailed potential exposure to the virus.
• Respondents were twice as likely to take part in economic activities conducted outdoors and to shop at outdoor malls versus indoor ones.
• Essential employees, who often have to show up in-person for their work, were twice as likely to be comfortable engaging in non-work-related economic and social activities outside their homes.
• While 23% of survey takers said their dependence on mass transit was a factor in whether they returned to in-person work, fewer than 10% reported feeling comfortable about using public transportation currently and half would not use public transit unless a COVID-19 vaccine were available.
• Some respondents wrote they were happy not to commute so much and hoped there would be positive, long-term changes in commuting patterns.
Tysons Partnership officials wrote that public-transportation systems, including the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, needed to offer more transparent communications and prominent, enforced safety protocols if they did not wish to see the value of their infrastructure investments decrease.
“This time is an opportunity to test new initiatives, such as capacity-tracking apps or pilot programs for dedicated bus lanes or special-fare zones,” they wrote.
