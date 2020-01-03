The year-over-year jobless rate across the Washington metro area declined in November, according to new federal data, as most regions of the country also continued to show lower unemployment.
With 3.49 million in the civilian workforce and 96,800 looking for work, the Washington area’s jobless rate of 2.8 percent was down from 2.9 percent in November 2018, according to figures reported Jan. 3 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Washington was one of the 223 metro areas to see lower year-over-year joblessness in November. Year-over-year rates were higher in 137 areas and unchanged in 29.
Nationally, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in November, little changed from a year before.
In November, Logan (Utah) and Ames (Iowa) had the lowest unemployment rates among the nation’s metro areas, at 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. The highest rates were found in El Centro (Calif.) at 20.6 percent and Yuma (Ariz.) at 15.4 percent.
Among the 51 metropolitan areas with a population of a million or more, Salt Lake City had the lowest jobless rate for November, at 1.9 percent. New Orleans had the highest, at 4.4 percent.
Among Virginia metro areas outside the Washington region, jobless rates were either lower or unchanged with the exception of Roanoke, which saw a year-over-year bump up from 2.4 percent to 2.5 percent.
Statewide, with 4.44 million in the workforce and about 109,000 looking for jobs, the November unemployment rate of 2.5 percent was essentially unchanged from a year before.
Full data can be found at www.bls.gov.
