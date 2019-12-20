United Bank announced today it has promoted Tim Veith to regional president of its Greater Washington markets.
Veith will oversee the management and operation of day-to-day banking activities, client relationships and business development throughout United’s six D.C. metro area markets, comprising approximately 70 branches, according to a news release.
“A native of Washington, D.C., with 40 years of financial expertise, Tim has positioned himself as an industry leader in both local markets and throughout the region,” said Ross Draber, chief operating officer of United Bank. “He has been a driving force in United’s success in building partnerships across the Washington, D.C., area, as we continue our commitment to providing our customers and communities with the highest level of service.”
Most recently, Veith served as market president for United’s Washington, D.C., market. Veith joined United in 2016 through the merger with Bank of Georgetown, where he had served as executive vice president and chief lending officer since 2009. Veith began his career with Equitable Bank and held various roles there, including president and CEO, prior to its 2003 acquisition by BB&T.
Veith currently serves as a board member, executive committee member and treasurer of the Washington, D.C., Economic Partnership and a board member of the Gonzaga College High School Alumni Association. Previously, he served on the boards of the Maryland Bankers Association and Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. Veith is a graduate of the University of Maryland, as well as the University of Texas Graduate School of Banking.
