[Updated to include March 21, 2020, Arlington County Board vote.]
Another future residential project in Arlington will start life as a hotel.
Arlington County Board members on March 21 approved a proposal by WhyHotel to allow temporary conversion of 125 apartment units at the new complex at 4000 Fairfax Drive as hotel units for up to two years.
It is a strategy that has worked at several other new Arlington residential developments recently, providing use for the apartments while the leasing ramp-up takes place.
County Board Chairman Libby Garvey, noting this was the fourth time such a process was used in Arlington, lauded the effort.
“It’s been working out quite well,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.