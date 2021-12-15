Gov. Ralph Northam this week announced that UVision USA Corporation, a developer of unmanned military systems, will invest $2.2 million to establish a production and training center in Stafford County.
The company will lease 25,000 square feet of space at the Quantico Corporate Center to fulfill awarded contracts from the U.S. government for the manufacturing and assembly of loitering munitions and will produce its HERO series of systems, which provide advanced military equipment, beginning in mid-2022.
Virginia successfully competed with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, and Texas for the project, which will create 40 new jobs.
“Virginia's deep military roots and world-class Port of Virginia are ideal assets for companies like UVision USA,” Northam said in a statement. “This global company will provide security capabilities for our country. We look forward to the company's future success.”
Established in 2019, UVision USA Corporation is a wholly owned company of Israel-based UVision Air Ltd that provides military organizations around the globe with operational attack capabilities.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Stafford County, the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington, and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia and will support UVision’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.
