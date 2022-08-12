KM Studios, a video production, photography and professional events rental studio, has opened in Bristow.
The studio, owned and operated by Krystal Williams, includes various rooms for professionals to use for video, photography and business needs.
Services include:
- 40x 40 studio with 17x15 Cyclorama wall and various backdrops, including a Chromakey green screen
- Promotional/highlight videos for businesses, management, teams and CEOs.
- Rental space for networking and social events
- Podcast room with audio recording equipment, mixing board and display monitors
- Staging and dressing area that can be rented out for hair and makeup classes
- Conference room
The studio, at 7951 Gainsford Court, Suite 125, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
For more information, call (703) 268-2488 or visit www.kultivatemediastudios.com
