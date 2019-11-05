For the second time, the Vienna Town Council has stuck a fork in changes baking in the oven for the town’s Maple Avenue Commercial (MAC) zoning ordinance – and decided the dish is not done yet.
The Council on in September 2018 had imposed a temporary moratorium on new MAC applications, following controversy over a mixed-use rezoning proposal at 430-444 Maple Ave., W., which members ended up approving last November.
Town staff began evaluating ways to make the ordinance more palatable to the public, but work still wasn’t finished before the moratorium’s initial June 27 expiration date, so the Town Council extended the deadline to Nov. 15. With no consensus in sight yet, Council members on Nov. 4 unanimously agreed to continue the freeze on applications until June 30, 2020.
Council member Douglas Noble said it was essential to get public feedback on proposed MAC changes, and added that even the new deadline might be too soon to resolve the problems.
The MAC ordinance, approved by the Council in fall 2014, provides height and density incentives for developers in the Maple Avenue commercial corridor, provided their proposals have architectural features and amenities sought by the town.
Vienna residents who spoke at the Nov. 4 public hearing agreed the moratorium should be extended.
Resident Cyrus John Pott urged the town to hire an outside economic-development consultant with national experience to help craft the necessary MAC changes.
“I think we should slow down and be very thoughtful,” Pott said.
“I think more time is needed to get this done and get it right,” agreed town resident Estelle Belisle.
