Vienna business leaders tout momentum, advocacy efforts

Jeff Bollettino remembers how the Vienna Business Association’s renegade beginnings in 2012 showed how much local residents cared about the town.
Local merchants were steamed that the former chamber of commerce had dropped “Vienna” from its name and moved a few miles east to become the Tysons Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Founding members Kathy Georgen and D.H. Scarborough “were just indignant, they were spitting nails,” Bollettino recalled during his “State of the VBA” address to members Feb. 21 at American Legion Post 180. “It was really inspirational. I feel like if you’re not outraged about something, you’re not paying attention.”
VBA member Carole Wolfand, who convinced Bollettino, related how she had gone to local companies to find care for an ailing family member.
Bollettino said he views VBA as a group of business owners who got together and pooled their money to accomplish things they couldn’t do alone.
“I think we’re doing great,” he said. “We have a strong membership, a great board of directors [and] we are financially sound.”
Among VBA’s accomplishments in the past year, Bollettino said a key one was providing a salary to executive director Peggy James, whom he described as “member benefit No. 1.”
The organization tries to keep its administrative costs low, and James’ salary amounts to a little less than 20 percent of VBA’s income, Georgen said. The group has taken in approximately $1 million in revenue since its founding, she said.
VBA had an excellent year last year, with 46 new members signing up, James said. A dozen more also have joined so far this year, she said.
Mayor Laurie DiRocco praised the business group’s community efforts, and said she was proud of its partnership with the town.
“Whether it’s Oktoberfest or the Halloween Parade or helping with ribbon-cuttings or just helping support our businesses with our new economic-development manager, we appreciate all of that and that’s really important to us,” DiRocco said. “That’s what makes Vienna really special.”
DiRocco swore in the VBA’s new board members, who include Jeff Bollettino (School of Rock), Michael Amouri (Caffè Amouri), Kari Cannistraro (VideoMagic), Ann Cole (Sandy Spring Bank), Tim Fricker (bikes@vienna), Greg Kunstbeck (NOVA Contracting), Kathy Georgen (Georgen Scarborough & Associates PC), Holly Seibold (BRAWS), Preeti Swaminathan (Studio 76), Mark Sweeney (Prudential Advisors, Mid-Atlantic Financial Group) and Karen Thayer (Fairfax County Park Authority).
Bollettino also touched on a topic that’s been brewing in town lately: What will happen when a slew of new people are elected to the Vienna Town Council this spring?
All three Council seats up for grabs in the May 5 election, plus the mayor’s job, will not be filled by their current incumbents. Council members Pasha Majdi and Linda Colbert, whose terms end June 30, are not seeking new terms and instead will vie with Council member Howard Springsteen to succeed retiring Mayor Laurie DiRocco.
Council member Douglas Noble announced Feb. 3 that he also would be stepping down this year. All the departures and musical chairs mean at least three new people will be on the dais come July. Given that the Council received two new members last year, Steve Potter and Nisha Patel, and this means that at least five Council members will have one year’s experience or less.
“There’s so much institutional knowledge walking out the door,” said Bollettino, who also was alarmed at last year’s running of a slate of candidates with similar views, versus having seven independent voices on the Council.
Vienna’s business owners galvanized and spoke out last July when the Council briefly flirted with rescinding an approved mixed-use rezoning at 374-380 Maple Ave., W. Business people who spoke at the six-hour-long meeting that began July 15 offered a perspective that wasn’t being heard, said Bollettino, adding it was fortunate the Council did not move forward with the proposal.
Bollettino encouraged members, regardless of whether they live in Vienna, to stay abreast of current initiatives by the Council and town government.
Wolfand said members should attend Council meetings and pay attention to issues year-round. Member Craig Burns concurred, saying VBA members especially should focus upon and speak out on zoning issues.
“If we wait until the last minute to address things, it will be too late,” he said.
