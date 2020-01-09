Vienna businesses honored for sustainability efforts

8 Vienna Businesses Receive ‘Sustainability Challenge’ Awards: Leaders of Vienna’s Conservation and Sustainability Commission on Jan. 6 gave “Vienna Sustainability Challenge” awards to eight local businesses.
The certificates of recognition, presented at Town Hall during the first Vienna Town Council meeting of 2020, were based upon points earned for “green” practices related to energy, water, waste reduction, purchasing and transportation.
In order to qualify for the awards, businesses and non-profits with fewer than four employees had to earn at least 42 points and those with four or more workers had to tally up at least 60 points.
The award winners with fewer than four employees were Cycle Chi (56 points), The Sustainability Guys (57 points) and Joanne Ehreth Burke, CPA PLLC (62 points).
Winners with four or more employees included Blend 111 (66 points), Caboose Tavern (91 points), Social Burger (70 points), Purple Onion Catering Co. (65 points) and Caffè Amouri (78 points).
