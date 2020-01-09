Vienna businesses honored for sustainability efforts

Winners of the Conservation and Sustainability Commission's Sustainability Challenge awards pose with Mayor Laurie DiRocco and commission member Desiree DiMauro during the Jan. 6, 2020, Vienna Town Council meeting. Winning businesses included Blend 111, Caboose Tavern, Caffè Amouri, Social Burger, Purple Onion Catering Co., Joanne Ehreth Burke CPA PLLC, The Sustainability Guys and Cycle Chi. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)