The Vienna town government on Jan. 6 saluted the eight local businesses that had been certified as “sustainable” for 2019 by the Vienna Conservation and Sustainability Commission.
Businesses attain the honor by earning points based on sustainability practices.
New to the listing this year is Blend 111, which opened in 2019 and has been active in participating in the effort.
“It’s a journey and a process,” said Michael Biddick, the owner of Blend 111, in the January edition of the Vienna Voice newsletter. “You can always move in the right direction.”
Earning recertification in 2019 were Caboose Tavern, Caffe Amouri, Cycle Chi, Joanne Ehreth Burke CPA, Purple Onion Catering Co., Social Burger and The Sustainability Guys.
