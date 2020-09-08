The Vienna Town Council on Aug. 31 unanimously readopted an emergency ordinance that temporarily waives some zoning regulations for outdoor business activities and extended its deadline to March 31, 2021.
The ordinance authorizes Town Manager Mercury Payton to issue businesses temporary emergency permits for outdoor commercial activities.
“We’ve got to do this to keep our businesses going,” said Council member Howard Springsteen.
Council members initially adopted the ordinance June 1 with a 60-day deadline, then readopted it two weeks later to extend the deadline to Sept. 30.
Businesses must submit temporary-permit applications online to the Vienna Department of Planning and Zoning. Under the town’s usual rules, business owners would have to pursue a formal process that would delay their ability to reopen during the pandemic and hence hinder efforts to revitalize Vienna’s economy, town officials said.
The ordinance applies only to commercial activities. Council member Nisha Patel, citing a request from Green Hedges School to conduct additional outdoor activities, inquired whether the ordinance could be expanded to cover private institutions.
The Council was scheduled to hold an emergency meeting Sept. 4 to approve such a temporary ordinance for private entities for a 60-day period, then readopt it at the Oct. 5 meeting with a longer deadline.
