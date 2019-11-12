The Vienna Town Council recently approved the following business licenses:
Alfa Shoe Repair (shoe-repair store), 105 Park St., S.E.; Boxwood & Bloom Events (event planning), 418 Center St., N.; Clutter Cure Organizing (personal organizer), 501 Kramer Dr., S.E.; Coocouuvaya (wholesale general merchandise), 520 Glyndon St., N.E.; Just Cubes (ice distribution), 316 Patrick St., S.W.
Linda Colbert (tutoring), 801 Shady Drive, S.E.; My Gym Vienna (classes and birthday parties), 133 Park St., S.E.; Napsack Stories (film production), 520 GLyndon St., N.E.; Soleil Nail Spa (nail technician), 515 Maple Ave., W.; and Wardrobe Rescue (consignment shop), 134 Church St., N.W.
