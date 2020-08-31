New economic-development director

Mary Coulombe, Craig Burns and Lu Cousins listen as Natalie Monkou, Vienna's economic-development director, outlines her recent efforts Jan. 15, 2020, during a community meeting at Caffè Amouri. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)

The next Vienna “Mayor @ Your Service” event will focus on the local economy.

Mayor Linda Colbert will be joined by the town’s economic-development manager, Natalie Monkou, and several Vienna business leaders on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

Participants will discuss how the Vienna community and businesses have responded to the current public-health pandemic.

