The next Vienna “Mayor @ Your Service” event will focus on the local economy.
Mayor Linda Colbert will be joined by the town’s economic-development manager, Natalie Monkou, and several Vienna business leaders on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall.
Participants will discuss how the Vienna community and businesses have responded to the current public-health pandemic.
