Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton will lead a discussion on the town’s capital-improvement program on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Vienna Community Center.
Admission will be limited to approximately 70 people. Registration is required, with priority going to Vienna residents, although if space is available those living outside the town will be eligible to participate. If more than 70 town residents register, a lottery will be held to determine attendance.
The event also will be streamed on Facebook Live.
For information and to register, see the Website at www.viennava.gov/ondeck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.