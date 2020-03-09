The Vienna town government recently announced the following new business licenses:
Acuet Advisory (consultant), 807 Cottage St., S.W.; Al Nakheel (grocery store/restaurant), 340 Maple Ave., W.; Asian Age-Old Massage (massage therapy), 352 Maple Ave.,W.; Love All Things Lovely (fiber/macramé artist), 300 Branch Road, S.E.; and Sirinapha Goering (massage therapy and body care), 129 Park St., N.E.
