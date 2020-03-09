The Vienna town government recently saluted the following milestone business anniversaries in the town:
30 Years: Law Office of Robert Taylor.
25 Years: KCW Consulting, Ocean Cleaners, Physiotherapy Associates, Staats Developers.
20 Years: Dastvan, Zaid Khalil.
15 Years: Estate Contractors; Fahimeh Home Daycare, Mill Street Plantworks, Park and Grait, Total Carpet Care.
10 years: Apprentice Systems, Battle Street Builders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.