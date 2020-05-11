The Vienna town government recently approved the following business licenses:
Alma Beauty Academy (beauty school), 512 Maple Ave., W.; Alma Color Salon (beauty salon), 512 Maple Ave., W.; Bear Branch Tavern (restaurant), 133 Maple Ave., E.; Piazxaroni (carryout restaurant), 235 Maple Ave., E.; Steven Karp (anesthesia service), 116 Cherry Circle, S.W.
The town government also recently lauded the following businesses for milestone anniversaries in town:
60 Years: Vienna Inn.
25 Years: Alexandra Kaghan; My GentleLase Electrolysis and Skin Care.
20 Years: Fortunate Catering.
15 Years: Conway Halsall.
10 Years: ACN Wellness; MASA Design Group; PSI Fund 1; Vienna Wellness.
