The Vienna town government recently issued the following business licenses:
Ava Music School (music instruction), 311 Maple Ave., W.; Bonafide Consulting Services (consultant), 703 Ware St., S.W.; Consolidated Petroleum (gas station), 200 Maple Ave., E.; Ledo Pizza (restaurant), 141 Park St., S.E.; Tobacco King & Vape (tobacco products), 332 Maple Ave., W.; and Wine and Design (sip and paint studio), 211 Mill St., N.E.
In addition, the town government noted several business anniversaries including Vienna/Fair Oaks Hearing and Speech Center (45 years), Robert P. Sileo (30 years) and EMT Productions (10 years).
