The Vienna town government recently approved the following business licenses:
Karla Colletto (Internet sales), 319 Mill St., N.E.; Prana Health Works (massage therapy), 131 Park St., N.E.; Reimagine Concrete (consultant), 115 Casmar St., S.E.; and Simply Social (coffee shop), 260 Cedar Lane, S.E.
