The Vienna town government recently noted the following milestone business anniversaries:
40 Years: Irene Light Music Instruction; Jack Weil.
35 Years: Daniel H. Wagner Associates.
30 Years: Nora Fashion, Waters Contracting.
25 Years: Bunaugh Construction Services; Computer Technology Solutions; Dave Johnstone Contracting; Maria L. Zapata; Star’s Beads; United Air Temp.
20 Years: Doodlebug Explorers Club; Kyllo Group; Management Consulting for Development.
15 Years: Advanced Pediatrics Lab; Arlan K. Van Dorn; Classic Construction of Northern Virginia; Element Consulting Group; Kavita Malhotra; Ray Collins; Tango Enterprises.
10 Years: Call Joey Group; HRB Tax Group; Malisse Skin Bar; Rudolph & Paino; S&H Plumbing; Societal-Systems Research; Vienna Family Dentists; Wells Fargo Advisors.
