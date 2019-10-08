The Vienna town government recently issued the following business licenses:
Grad Prep Academy (tutoring), 319 Nutley St., S.W.; Inner Harmony Psychotherapy (psychotherapist), 410 Maple Ave., W.; Kestrel Media Group (publisher), 501 Devonshire Drive, N.E.; Next Chapter Coaching (writing and career coaching), 903 Dale Court, S.E.; Recruiting Designs (consultant), 1101 Kings Way Court, S.W.; and Ulantech Solutions (consultant), 406 Walker St., S.W.
