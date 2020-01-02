The Vienna town government recently honored the following businesses and organizations for reaching milestone anniversaries in the town:
60 Years: American Legion Post 180.
45 Years: Oakton-Vienna Veterinary Hospital.
40 Years: Guarantee Shoe Repair.
30 Years: JAS Roofing; Mark Eckman Attorney at Law; Park Street Barber Shop; Referential Systems; A Synagogue Catering.
25 Years: Hickory Management; Karin’s Florist.
20 Years: Evolution Health and Fitness; J.D.A. Custom Homes; Pass Inc.; Tim’s Interior Renovations.
15 Years: Bruce MacPherson Illustration; Moto Photo; Rudy’s Friends Dog Training; Yas Bakery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.