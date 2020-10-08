The Vienna Town Council recently recognized the following milestone business anniversaries:
40 Years: Cuppett Performing Arts Center.
25 Years: Allen S. Garai; The Italian Gourmet; Oscar’s Improvements; Posh!.
20 Years: Advanced Pediatrics.
15 Years: Cynthia Pearson; The Personal Edge.
10 Years: Assal Bakery International; Bikes@Vienna; Culinaria Cooking School; Debby Rubenfeld; Massage On Us; Vienna Periodontics.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.