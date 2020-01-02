The Vienna town government has saluted participating businesses in the third annual “Home for the Holidays” window-decorating competition.
Nearly 30 businesses participated in the event, sponsored by the Town Business Liaison Committee.
Awards were presented to Merle Norman Cosmetics Studios, Vienna Rexall (which partnered with Jud Tile) and Social Burger.
Other participating companies and organizations included Alya Salon & Spa; Bards Alley; Blend 111; BRAWS; Caboose Tavern; Caffe Amouri; Church Street Pizza; Cocoa Vienna; Cycle Chi; Diamond Spa; East Wing Spa; Ghaffari Orthodontics; Historic Vienna Inc.; Kiln & Co.; Lofty Salon & Spa; Orangetheory Fitness; Potomac River Running; Rita’s Italian Ice; Salon O Tony; Savvy Rest; Trousseau; The Wine Outlet; Vienna Arts Society Pop-Up Market; and Vienna Inn.
