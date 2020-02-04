The Vienna town government recently issued a business license to Inspiring Test Preparation, 226 Maple Ave., W.
In addition, the government marked the following milestone anniversaries of Vienna businesses:
55 Years: Hunan Delight Restaurant.
35 Years: C. Richard Snively, O.D.
30 Years: Manus Center.
20 Years: Andrew Thompson; Jsmat Corp.; Lee S. Heffelfinger.
15 Years: Greene Anesthesia Services; Waldman Financial Advisors.
