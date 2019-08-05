The Vienna town government recently issued a business license to White Lotus Salon, located at 431 Maple Ave., W.
The Vienna town government also recently noted the following milestone business anniversaries:
30 Years: Lisa Framm Sklar; PL Interiors.
25 Years: Cascading Creations; Ideal Tile of Vienna; Joyce P. Hair; Jud Tile.
20 Year: Pearlbrite Dental.
15 Years: Lauren B. Wolfe.
10 Years: Anna G. Davis; Kim C. Luu-Tu; Maple Avenue Restaurant; MKM Strategies; Somerville Homes; and Wooden Bakery.
