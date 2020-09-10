The Vienna town government recently issued business licenses to Cindy Nail Salon, 302 Maple Ave., W., and Wawa, 465 Maple Ave., W.
In addition, the Vienna town government recently lauded the following businesses for reaching milestone anniversaries in town:
30 Years: Donna F. Burch; Finn’s Pool & Spa Service.
25 Years: Jose D. Martinez.
20 Years: David M. Wiedeman.
10 Years: Alex Borowsky CPA; Katherine Thomas; Landscapes by Peel; McGillicuddy Associates; Tan Minh Tran Nguyen.
