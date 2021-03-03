[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna town government recently issued licenses to the following businesses:
China Village (restaurant), 335 Maple Ave., E.; Robert J. Caputo (contractor), 435 Nelson Drive, N.E.
In addition, the town government noted the following milestone anniversaries of local businesses:
40 Years: American Restaurants.
30 Years: Bradley and Sevilla.
20 Years: Turner Financial Group.
15 Years: Associate Counseling Center, Bazin’s on Church, Church Street Pilates, Imedia Collaborative, Vienna Primary and Preventative Medicine.
10 Years: Caballero Painting Contractors, Harmonia School of Music and Art, Icon Design & Construction, Pure Construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.