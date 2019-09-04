The Vienna town government recently noted the following milestone business anniversaries in the town:
30 Years: Church Street Graphics.
20 Years: Ekas Consulting; Giant Food; Peking Express of Vienna; Trousseau.
15 Years: Capital Area Internal Medicine; Duron.
10 Years: Dairy Queen; Reality Investment Co.
