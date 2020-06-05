Vienna officials have identified 10 spending categories for the nearly $2.9 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding appropriated June 1 by the Vienna Town Council.
The $2.89 million will be passed along by Fairfax County, which was the only Virginia jurisdiction, apart from the state government, large enough to receive direct CARES Act funding. The town’s allotment was based on U.S. Census population figures from July 1, 2018.
“It is a great benefit to us to be able to get these funds,” said Vienna Finance Director Marion Serfass. “We’re very excited to be able to protect our citizens and also be able to give some money to our business community to help them through this pandemic.”
CARES Act funds may be used only for expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 this year during the public-health emergency, and were not part of localities’ budgets as of March 27, when President Trump signed the bill.
According to U.S. Treasury Department guidelines, the funds may not be used to replace lost revenue and must be spent, not just promised or committed, by Dec. 30 or returned to the federal government. Localities may spend some of the moneys to help people avoid eviction or foreclosure because of overdue rent or mortgage payments and to provide grants that reimburse small companies for business-interruption costs stemming from pandemic-related closures.
Town officials have split funding proposals into categories based upon what is eligible and what our department heads say they need, she said.
Town staff members recommended spending the CARES Act funds on these items: $293,100 for personal protective equipment, $119,400 to reopen buildings to the public, $119,500 on equipment and software to support employee teleworking, $108,200 for cleaning services for public buildings and $70,000 for paid leave mandated under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Staff also recommended that $399,500 be set aside for overtime and hazard pay, $184,900 for temporary-staffing support, $109,000 for consulting and legal fees, $50,000 for third-party COVID-19 testing of town employees and $1.43 million for grant programs to support businesses and residents.
The town has spent about $500,000 so far, mainly for payroll, personal protective equipment, cleaning contracts and supplies, and computer equipment to help staff work from home, Serfass said.
Vienna officials on June 3 announced the town is giving $1 million from its CARES Act funding to the county government’s Fairfax RISE (Relief Initiative to Support Employers) grant program.
Vienna’s contribution will help businesses within the town. Applications for the grants must be filed between June 8 and 15 at fairfaxcounty.gov/economic-success/fairfaxrise.
At least 30 percent of the grant recipients will be businesses owned by women, minorities or veterans. Applying businesses must have been in business for at least one year; have a valid business, professional and occupational license; and have between one and 49 full-time employees. Recipients will not have to repay the grant funds.
As a CARES Act funding sub-grantee of Fairfax County, town officials must report on their efforts to the county, but will be on their own when the inspector general does a review, Serfass said.
Serfass is part of a working group that includes the county’s deputy finance director, plus the finance directors of Herndon and Clifton. The group meets weekly to discuss what spending proposals are allowed under the CARES Act.
Vienna Mayor Laurie DiRocco thanked Serfass and Economic Development Director Natalie Monkou for helping ensure the town has the necessary equipment and supplies to support residents and businesses during the pandemic.
