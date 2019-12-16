The Vienna town government recently issued the following licenses to new businesses:
Athletic Edge Sports and Massage (massage therapy), 226 Maple Ave., W.; BWT Tire and Auto Repair (tire sales and service), 303 Mill St., N.E.; Electrolysis Partners (electrolysis), 421 Church St., N.E.; and Jennifer’s Massage Studio (massage therapy), 352 Maple Ave., W.
In addition, the county government noted the 20th anniversary in the town of Bowman Gaskins Financial Group and the 15th anniversary of Vienna Gas & Auto Care and Vocelli Pizza.
