Coinciding with Northern Virginia’s May 29 entering of Phase 1 of the governor’s reopening plan, Vienna Town Council members on June 1 unanimously passed an emergency ordinance making it easier for restaurants and other businesses to provide services outdoors.
The first phase of Gov. Northam’s Forward Virginia reopening plan allows restaurants to provide dining outdoors only and at 50 percent allowed by their occupancy certificates. Each party is limited to 10 people. (Many restaurants already have been weathering the COVID-19 pandemic by ramping up their takeout and delivery options.)
Vienna’s ordinance, which will remain in effect for 60 days unless the Council renews or rescinds it, allows outdoor business operations provided that companies comply with the governor’s guidelines, meet health and fire-safety regulations, and have consent from the relevant property owners or management.
Town Manager Mercury Payton now is authorized to issue businesses temporary emergency outdoor-commercial-activity permits. Companies can apply for the permits by contacting the Vienna Department of Planning and Zoning online.
The temporary arrangements are designed to streamline the approval process, limit the town’s administrative burden and begin the revitalization of Vienna’s economy, officials said.
Under the permits, officials will waive town-code sections relating to doing business outside enclosed buildings by using on-site sidewalks and required parking areas. Payton has the discretion to waive sign regulations and conditional-use permits normally required for outdoor dining.
Only companies that have valid business licenses and are allowed to operate by-right at their locations are eligible for the emergency permits, said Natalie Monkou, the town’s economic-development director.
“We’ll be requiring a diagram just basically showing the proposed area to be used, as well as a completed applicant-authorization form” citing the property owner’s permission, said Michael D’Orazio, deputy planning-and-zoning director.
Council member Howard Springsteen favored extending the temporary ordinance into autumn, but Town Attorney Steven Briglia said town code permits emergency ordinances to last for only 60 days unless the Council takes further action.
If the Council decides to readopt the emergency outdoor-activity ordinance, it should re-advertise to do so and time the ordinance’s new end date with that of the town’s six-month-long continuity-of-government measure, which will expire Sept. 30, he said.
Council member Pasha Majdi, whose term ends June 30, suggested that the incoming Council could work toward allowing site-plan modifications that would make it easier for businesses to provide outdoor seating.
“The bottom line is, I think we can apply a model like this, which I think is going to be very successful during the pandemic, on a more permanent basis via site-plan modifications,” Majdi said.
