The Vienna Town-Business Liaison Committee has announced plans for a series of roundtable conversations focuses on sustaining a thriving business environment in the town.
“Business owners and managers are encouraged to bring relevant issues to the roundtable so that they, as well as a prepared set of items, may be discussed,” town officials said in announcing the effort.
The first meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, with a focus on the Mill Street/Dominion Street corridor.
For information, call Adam Kincaid at (703) 255-6361 or e-mail adam.kincaid@viennava.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.