The following local businesses recently received licenses from the Vienna town government:
Avid Impact (consulting), 313 Broadleaf Drive, N.E.; Behind Your Every Day (dog walking/administrative assistance); Crumbi Cookies (bakery/carryout), 203 Maple Ave., E.; Gut Logic (computer-software development), 501 Orchard St., N.W.; Janet E. Hoffman (consultant), 616 Hillcrest Drive, S.W.; and Just Smilez Kids and Family Dental (dentist), 410 Pine St., S.E.
