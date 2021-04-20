Vocelli Pizza will open its North Stafford store today at 4 p.m. and the first 100 customers get their pizza for free.
The newest store is at 44 Mine Road. Vocelli Pizza, headquartered in Pittsburgh, operates 89 East Coast locations.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.