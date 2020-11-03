Volkswagen Group of America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG – the largest carmaking conglomerate in Europe – has chosen to keep its headquarters in Fairfax County.
Volkswagen selected Fairfax County for its North American headquarters in 2007, and has become a highly visible and active member of the regional business community.
The company signed a new 20-year lease agreement for a 196,000-square-foot headquarters as an anchor tenant in Boston Properties’ new 1.1-million-square-foot development in the next phase of Reston Town Center.
“Volkswagen Group of America is truly the kind of employer that any community would love to have – great jobs, great corporate citizen,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.
Volkswagen Group of America houses the U.S. operations of a worldwide family of brands, including Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Volkswagen, as well as housing operations of VW Credit.
In addition to the headquarters operation in Fairfax County, the company has a manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, Tenn.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
