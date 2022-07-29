Nokesville resident and NOVEC board chair Wade C. House has been elected chair of the board of directors of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives for 2022-23.
House was elected at the association's 78th annual meeting in Hot Springs on July 25. Members also selected BARC Electric Cooperative director C. Michael Sandridge as vice chairman and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative director George Goin as secretary/treasurer.
The new leaders will be responsible for guiding the association, based in Glen Allen, which includes 15 electric cooperatives based in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. These co-ops provide electricity to about 2.7 million people in six states.
House has served as secretary, treasurer, vice chairman and chairman of the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative's board since NOVEC members elected him as director in 1993.
From 1972 to 2007, House worked for APAC Atlantic Inc., a highway construction and materials manufacturing company. He retired as president of the Virginia division.
In 1981, House received the Fireman of the Year Award from the Manassas Volunteer Fire Company. In 2006, the city of Manassas awarded him the Volunteer of the Year Award for his 30 years of leadership and service. House’s professional firefighting work continued in 2011 when Manassas appointed him deputy fire and rescue chief. He retired after a 52-year career in fire services in 2016.
