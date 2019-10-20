Ela Gokcidgem, a student at Wakefield High School, won $9,000 and finished as a runner-up in the NFTE National Youth Entrepreneurship.
Gokcidgem was honored for her business, ePearl Technologies. She has developed noise-cancelling wireless earbuds that are made of 100-percent recycled plastic. The earbuds have proved so popular that they are now on back order.
Every year, the NFTE Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge brings together young entrepreneurs to pitch their innovative business ideas to panels of expert judges, including real investors and startup entrepreneurs.
Last spring, more than 20,000 teens across the country were invited to participate. Students compete in a series of local, regional and national pitch competitions, all leading up to the big day in October, when three national finalists took the stage for the last round of competition and a chance to take home the grand prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.