Julia S. Savage and Susan F. Pierce, partners with Walker Jones, PC in Warrenton and Washington, Virginia, have been honored by their peers as Super Lawyers 2020 for their excellence in practice.
Savage, selected as a top-rated family lawyer, has close to 40 years of legal experience. She works on cases focused on divorces, distribution of assets, alimony and child support, custody and visitation, and premarital contracts.
Pierce, chosen as a top-rated personal injury lawyer, has more than 30 years of experience representing the victims of major car, motorcycle, and trucking accidents, those with brain and other traumatic injuries, as well as wrongful death.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas throughout the United States who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations are included in the selection process.
