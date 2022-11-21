Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Warrenton and Washington, Va., has been recognized as a Best Law Firm 2023 by U.S. News & World Report.
In addition, partner Amy Totten, who focuses in family law, was recognized as a Best Lawyer 2023 by the publication.
Northern Virginia Magazine also recognized three of Walker Jones’ partners with regional accolades. Susan Pierce, focusing in personal injury, Michael Brown, with a general civil practice (real estate, estate planning and zoning and land use) and Totten were chosen as Top Lawyers 2022 by their Northern Virginia and Washington peers. They are featured in the December issue of the magazine.
Walker Jones has been serving clients throughout Northern Virginia and the Washington area for 44 years and provides a comprehensive scope of legal services.
