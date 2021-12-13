Walker Jones PC has been recognized nationally as a Best Law Firm 2022 by U.S. News & World Report, and partner Amy Totten, who focuses in family law, was recognized as a Best Lawyer 2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
With offices in Old Town Warrenton and Washington, Va., Walker Jones has been serving clients throughout Northern Virginia and the Washington area for 43 years.
Walker Jones also received regional recognition from Northern Virginia Magazine. Partners Susan Pierce, focusing in personal injury, Michael Brown, with a general civil practice (real estate, estate planning, and zoning & land use), and Totten were chosen as Top Lawyers 2021 by their Northern Virginia and Washington peers. They were featured in the December issue of Northern Virginia Magazine.
