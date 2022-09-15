Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin officially welcomed Walmart as a Certified Virginia Values Veterans (V3) employer at a special National Hire a Veteran Day ceremony and presentation earlier this summer.
During the July event at the Walmart Supercenter at 11400 West Broad St. in the Richmond suburbs, Youngkin was joined by Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Commissioner of Veterans Services Daniel Gade, and representatives of Walmart to announce the retailer’s commitment to hiring Virginia veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses as a V3 Program partner.
Youngkin noted that Virginia is home to more than 700,000 veterans and more than 150,000 active-duty, reserve and National Guard members. “This makes it vitally important to bring attention to … partners like Walmart and hundreds of other employers – large and small – to ensure this valuable pipeline of skilled and talented people stay in Virginia.”
More than 2,000 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are now partners of the V3 Program, and they have hired more than 96,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2013, according to a news release from the state.
“One of our most important missions … is to assure that our Virginia veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses find successful employment in our civilian workforce,” Gade said.
Brynt Parmeter, Walmart’s senior director of military programs, said the company is proud to partner with the V3 Program. “Our partnership will help advance the economic opportunity and well-being of our veterans, building on our focus to help them achieve their goals in education, employment and entrepreneurship.”
The program also included introductions and remarks from Kirsten Frey, a veteran and Walmart’s regional senior people director, and Baron Dixon, a veteran and an asset protection operations lead for the retailer.
Youngkin praised Walmart for its commitment to hiring veterans at its 149 stores and six distribution centers in the state. “Hiring Virginia veterans is not only the right thing to do – it is the smart thing to do."
