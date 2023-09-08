The Tower Club in Tysons recently hosted a "lunch and learn" seminar on "creating a company culture that builds credibility and accelerates growth."
Participants in the panel discussion were:
- Mali Phonpadith, an expert in corporate culture and talent development
- Dustin Siggins, a public relations expert
- James Schlosser, a values alignment consultant
The discussion was moderated by Jim Morgan, chapter chair of C12 Business Forums.
"Great culture is one of the key differentiators in business," Siggins said. "This event was designed to help company executives build better culture; to help employees build their own unique success inside a company's overall culture; and to help companies infuse culture success into marketing and branding strategies."
Watch the full event here:
