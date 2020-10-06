Water’s End Brewery will host a grand opening celebration this Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. for its second location near Potomac Mills mall.
The second taproom is at 14397 Potomac Mills Road, near Opitz Boulevard. The brewery first opened in Dillingham Square in Lake Ridge in 2016.
To kick off the grand opening, there will be a Grand Opening Series triple can release at both locations featuring three different styles of beers in six-packs, an option not previously available from Water’s End.
The six-pack will include Strawberry Blonde, Mosaic IPA, and Belgian Chocolate Stout. Six-packs are an essential part of the Water’s End expansion and soon flagships like “Damn Beer” and “Don’t Haze Me, Bro!” will also be available for purchase in six-packs, the company said in a news release.
Like the Lake Ridge location, Water’s End Brewery’s second taproom will feature the same taplist at both locations seven days a week. Along with the new offering of six-packs, growler fills, 22-ounce bottles and 32-ounce Crowlers (can filled from the tap and sealed using a bar-top can seamer) will be available for to-go purchases. Beer will also be available in full-pours, half-pours, drinking flights, and smaller tasting flights to enjoy in the taproom.
Founded in 2016, Water’s End is known for the popular Water’s End Beer Club. W.E. Beer Club Members will have exclusive access to the new taproom and six-packs before the taproom’s grand opening to the public on Oct. 10. Visitors to either family-friendly location, Dillingham Square or Potomac Mills, are encouraged to bring their own food or order delivery straight to the taproom.
