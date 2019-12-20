Wawa has announced a data breach in its system that could impact any customer who used a card for their purchase between March 4 and Dec. 12, the company announced in a statement Thursday.
The systemwide malware’s impact on individual locations may vary and some Wawa locations may not have been affected at all, the company noted in a news release. It is offering fraud protection and monitoring services for customers who feel they were impacted.
The malware could have collected payment card information, including credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names on payment cards. No other personal information was accessed by this malware, the company said.
“At Wawa, the people who come through our doors every day are not just customers, you are our friends and neighbors, and nothing is more important than honoring and protecting your trust,” Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens wrote in a letter to customers. “I can assure you that throughout this process, everyone at Wawa has followed our longstanding values and has worked quickly and diligently to address this issue and inform our customers as quickly as possible.”
The company identified the malware on Dec. 10 and had it contained by Dec. 12, Gheysens said. Wawa also initiated an investigation, notified law enforcement and payment card companies, and engaged a leading external forensics firm to support our response efforts, he said.
