Who knows what the next report will bring, but wage growth among those working in Fairfax County continued in new data – albeit not as much, on a percentage basis, as was recorded by the nation as a whole.
The average weekly wage for those working in Fairfax (wherever they may live) stood at $1,735 in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to data reported May 20 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That’s an increase of 2.1 percent from the same period a year before, below the national growth rate of 3.5 percent (to $1,185).
Fairfax’s year-over-year rate of growth was in the middle of the pack of Northern Virginia localities in the survey: Arlington saw a growth rate of 4.7 percent to $1,963; Alexandria grew 1.7 percent to $1,645; Loudoun County was up 0.2 percent to $1,360; and Prince William County saw a growth rate of 3.5 percent to $1,028.
They are among 12 Virginia counties and independent cities among the 356 largest nationally. All Virginia jurisdictions posted increases in average wages compared to a year before.
Nationally, Santa Cruz, Calif., had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in average weekly wages for the reporting period (up 20.7 percent).
From December 2018 to December 2019, employment increased in 285 of the 356 largest U.S. counties, according to federal data.
